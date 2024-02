A Bull Market is Here. History Says This Could Happen Next.

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) climbed last year, but one big uncertainty remained: Was this a temporary rebound or were we experiencing the early days of a new bull market? To confirm a bull market, an index must hit a new record high, and that hadn't yet happened.But the early days of 2024 swept away this uncertainty as the S&P 500 reached its highest level ever, signaling we've been in bull territory for quite a while -- since the index started rebounding from its bear market low in late 2022. This is fantastic news, but now you might be wondering about what to expect from the market in the coming months or years. And that's where we can glance back in time and find out what history suggests could happen next.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel