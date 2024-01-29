|
29.01.2024 11:04:00
A Bull Market Is Here. This Spectacular Index Fund Could Turn $300 a Month Into Nearly $1 Million
Only a year ago, bear market lows were fresh in our memories. All three major indexes had reached bear territory back in 2022, and our biggest question was: When will the next bull market arrive?Market gains last year, led by growth stocks, lifted our hopes. And the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sealed the deal this month when it reached a new record high, confirming the market has indeed been in a bull phase as it's climbed over the past 15 months. The financial community always declares bull markets after they've actually started.But don't worry -- even though this market has been roaring higher for a while, there's still plenty of time left to benefit. History shows us the average bull market lasts considerably longer than the average bear market -- nearly nine years versus 1.4 years, respectively, according to data compiled by Raymond James & Associates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!