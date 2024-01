A Bull Market Is Here. This Spectacular Index Fund Could Turn $300 a Month Into Nearly $1 Million

Only a year ago, bear market lows were fresh in our memories. All three major indexes had reached bear territory back in 2022, and our biggest question was: When will the next bull market arrive?Market gains last year, led by growth stocks, lifted our hopes. And the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) sealed the deal this month when it reached a new record high, confirming the market has indeed been in a bull phase as it's climbed over the past 15 months. The financial community always declares bull markets after they've actually started.But don't worry -- even though this market has been roaring higher for a while, there's still plenty of time left to benefit. History shows us the average bull market lasts considerably longer than the average bear market -- nearly nine years versus 1.4 years, respectively, according to data compiled by Raymond James & Associates.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel