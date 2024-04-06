|
06.04.2024 09:05:00
A Bull Market Is Here: Where to Invest $5,000 Right Now
A bull market is well underway, and investors have been treated to a series of fresh new highs for indexes like the S&P 500. That being said, if you're looking to add quality businesses to your portfolio, consistently increasing your positions in great stocks is a wise move in any market environment. The composition of your portfolio and the performance it generates in different market landscapes is more dependent on your risk preferences, investing goals, and the types of companies you generally gravitate toward.If you have a larger chunk of change -- say $5,000 -- to invest in stocks right now, here are two names to consider that could take advantage of the bull market but should serve you well in any market environment.HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a range of services to small and medium-sized businesses. These offerings include marketing automation software, sales customer relationship management (CRM) software, content management software, and business-to-business (B2B) software.
