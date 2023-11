A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 AI Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Now

The Federal Reserve's decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate within the range of 5.25% to 5.5% was received positively by the U.S. stock market. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI, a metric to gauge inflation) rose by 3.2% for the 12 months ending in October, slower than the 3.7% increase noted for the 12 months ending in September. As inflation cools down, chances of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates also drop.As a result, many investors are now expecting a bull rally in the coming months. With artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront, investors can benefit significantly from buying a few AI stocks now . Here's why Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) can prove to be smart buys now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel