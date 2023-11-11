|
11.11.2023 18:00:00
A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 AI Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Now
For the past few months, Wall Street has been divided on whether the year 2023 will end with a bull rally or a potential recession. However, popular opinion has slightly tipped in favor of the bullish camp, especially after the preliminary data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis indicated that U.S. real gross domestic product (real GDP, a measure of inflation-adjusted economic activity) grew at an annual rate of 4.9% in the third quarter -- the fastest it has grown in the past two years.In either case, artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be the dominant investment theme of 2023. Since AI is getting deeply embedded in our daily lives and is definitely not a passing trend, it makes sense for investors to opt for stocks with proven and already monetized technologies.Here's why Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) fit the bill and can prove to be attractive investments in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,70
|0,00%
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 399,00
|-0,58%
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,50
|-0,52%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen im Höhenflug -- Neu entfachte Zinsangst: ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte vor dem Wochenende nur minimale Zuschläge. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es südwärts. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag bergauf. Die Börsen in Asien gaben am Freitag nach.