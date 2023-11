A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Investors appear to have liked the Federal Reserve's latest decision to maintain the benchmark interest rate in the target range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Although the central bank has hinted at the possibility of future interest rate hikes to control inflation, the market seems to have already priced this in.Further, estimates from the Bureau of Economic Analysis show that the real gross domestic product (GDP) of the U.S. economy increased at a 4.9% annualized rate in the third quarter -- ahead of expected 4.7% growth and the fastest it has grown in the past two years. Understandably, some investors are now expecting an end to the correction and a potential rebound in stock prices in the coming months.As such, investors should consider picking up high-quality stocks. With artificial intelligence (AI) now at the helm of the ongoing technological revolution, investors might wish to increase their portfolio exposure to this long-term trend. Here's why CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) can prove to be smart portfolio additions now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel