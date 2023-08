A Bull Market May Be Coming: 2 Incredible Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Run

Overall sentiment in the U.S. equity market has been optimistic throughout July and August. In fact, many analysts believe we are already in a bull market since the benchmark S&P 500 index has risen by more than 23% from the cyclical low it touched in October 2022. The S&P 500 is also just about 8% below the record high it set in January 2022. Once the benchmark crosses that level, Wall Street will definitively be in a bull market.In such an upbeat environment, it may make sense for retail investors to opt for fundamentally strong stocks with robust growth prospects. E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and cybersecurity titan Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) seem well-positioned to ride high in a bull market. Here's why these companies could prove to be attractive long-term picks for retail investors.Though not long ago it was reeling from higher labor, logistics, and warehouse costs, Amazon now seems to be on the road to recovery. The stock is up by close to 58% so far this year and seems well-positioned to rise even more in the coming months.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel