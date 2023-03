A Bull Market May Be Coming, but These 2 Tech Stocks Keep Struggling -- Time to Sell?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For some high-growth tech-stock investors, it's been two years (in some cases, a little more) of suffering. Some early pandemic winners like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) hit their all-time highs all the way back at the end of 2020. Others like PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) have been mostly downhill since their 2021 initial public offerings (IPOs). What's frustrating now is that a bull market seems to be trying to find some footing, led especially by tech infrastructure stocks like semiconductors and energy. Not only are Zoom and PubMatic getting left behind, but they both provided a weak outlook for the calendar year 2023. Is it time to sell these two struggling tech stocks? Zoom Video Communications was a high-growth and promising stock before the pandemic, and became an economic lockdown darling when the world quickly pivoted to remote work. But since then, Zoom has sputtered. It's beginning to appear that 2020 broke this software communications company, turning it into more of a sluggish utility stock than a nimble software outfit. Continue reading