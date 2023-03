A Bull Run Is Coming. When Will Crypto Go Up?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When we zoom out and evaluate the cryptocurrency asset class over the course of its 14-year history, a clear pattern of boom and bust cycles becomes evident. Similar to the stock market, bear markets occur after lucrative bull runs, but one of the primary differences is that with cryptocurrency, these cycles seem to be more pronounced. For the greater part of the last year, the cryptocurrency market was decimated. In part because of scandals, contagion, and overzealous companies capitalizing on an influx of capital in an unsustainable fashion, nearly every cryptocurrency lost significant value in 2022. And the macroeconomic backdrop of rising interest rates and multidecade-high inflation further stymied any hopes of a respite. But there is reason to believe the worst might be coming to an end. Continue reading