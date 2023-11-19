Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.11.2023 14:30:00
A Buying Opportunity Is on the Horizon, According to This Dividend King
During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many of its peers were just limping along, Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) did something different -- it bought new strip-mall properties. There were multiple reasons for this purchase activity, but the big takeaway is that the New York-based real estate investment trust (REIT) is willing to act when it sees opportunity.So what is Federal Realty doing today? It isn't buying properties right now despite some encouraging industry signs, but management does think the time to buy is quickly approaching.In one hopeful sign for the sector, competitor Site Centers (NYSE: SITC) announced on Oct. 30 that it was going to break itself in two so that one of the new businesses could focus on what it sees as attractive strip-mall assets coming to market now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
