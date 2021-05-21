A By-Election Will Take Place in Haldimand-Norfolk

GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ -

On May 20, 2021 , the Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Haldimand–Norfolk ( Ontario ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat.

, the Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Haldimand–Norfolk ( ) is vacant. A by-election will take place to fill the vacant seat. The date of the by-election must be announced between May 31 and November 16, 2021. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period.

between May 31 and November 16, 2021. This announcement signals the start of the by-election period. The by-election period must last at least 37 but no more than 51 days. The by-election must be held on a Monday. Therefore, the earliest date that the Haldimand–Norfolk by-election can be held is Monday, July 12, 2021.

is Monday, July 12, 2021. If a by-election is underway when a general election is called, the by-election writ is withdrawn and is superseded by the writ for the general election.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada