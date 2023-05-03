A castle ‘fit for royalty’ could be yours - if you have £8m to spare

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Rightmove publish list of fairy-tale castles that are available for purchase. First-time buyers needn’t applyAre you looking for a detached property with lots of character and outside space? Does your checklist include a banquet hall, topiary lawn, secret garden and helipad?Well, you could be in luck. With the coronation imminent, property site Rightmove has released a list of castles for sale in the UK that are “fit for royalty”. Continue reading...