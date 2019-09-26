A Celebration of Indonesian Craftsmanship at the Apurva Kempinski Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apurva Kempinski Bali is no stranger to honouring the cultural heritage of Indonesia. Since opening its doors back in February, this grand property has been charming the world with its meticulous craftsmanship in the refined characteristics of Indonesia-inspired interior design and architecture. When it comes to the appreciation of Indonesia's craftsmanship, this five-star resort shares the same vision as its honorary art advisor, Happy Salma.

Their passion in cultural arts was reflected in the collaboration from the pair. On 25 August 2019, The Apurva Kempinski Bali and Happy Salma's brand Tulola jewelry launched a craftsmanship exhibition that showcases the newest collection of Tulola, "Perjalanan, Kenangan", as well as the crafted products and demonstration by Asha Curated Boutique & Gallery, at the resort's Amala and Kimaya Chapels. With various arts and crafts on display, visitors were invited to browse the diverse collection, even participated in the making process.

In association with Happy Salma's jewellery brand, Tulola, The Apurva Kempinski Bali also took the opportunity to conduct a "Special Recognition of Craftsmanship Award", an appreciation to the Indonesian curators and artisans who have been dedicating their lives to the Indonesian art, culture and heritage. A special award is bestowed upon two important figures in the archipelago's craftsmanship and artisanship, Desak Nyoman Suarti, and Edward Hutabarat, whose creations were showcased amongst the many artworks displayed during the exhibition.

In the competitive and fast-paced world of fashion industry, an art curator like Edward Hutabarat remains consistent in keeping his vision in preserving the Indonesian culture and heritage. Known for his idiosyncratic idealism, Edward, whose friends call him Edo, has organised his most prestigious exhibitions, including Tangan - Tangan Renta Lurik Indonesia and the recent Glorious of Palembang. Edo started his career in fashion designing in the 1980s and he was asked to develop Jambi Batik and Songket. Since then, he has adored the archipelago's traditional fabrics and always incorporates the Indonesian heritage and craftsmanship into every masterpiece he curates.

Emphasising the nation's belief in Unity in Diversity, The Apurva Kempinski Bali establishes its distinctiveness as a true embodiment of Indonesia's culture and craftsmanship, crafted by hundreds of Indonesian artisans. This celebration of Indonesia's craftsmanship is held with the spirit of "curated", one of the four pillars of the resort. A week full of craftsmanship celebration was organised from 26 - 31 August 2019 with numerous crafted products and a demonstration from Asha Curated Boutique and Gallery's artists. The line of curated products are as follows: Tenun weaving and art of macrame from Tarum Bali, shell carving, ceramic making, and the artistic woven foliage.

"This exhibition is not merely an event. This is a part of our long, continuous journey to honour and preserve the wisdom of Indonesia that has been with us through generations. It is always a great joy of mine to be part of such an endeavour, and together with The Apurva Kempinski Bali, I look forward to bringing Indonesian culture and heritage to the forefront," said Happy Salma, Art Advisor of The Apurva Kempinski Bali.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190925/2590558-1

SOURCE The Apurva Kempinski Bali