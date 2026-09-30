A Centuri Holdings Director Buys Over 5,000 Shares Near the Stock's One-Year Low

Dustin Demaria, a member of the Board of Directors of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI), purchased 5,200 shares of common stock on September 18, 2026 according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.27); post-transaction value based on September 18, 2026 market close ($19.35).

Centuri Holdings is a leading provider of specialized utility infrastructure services with a $2.0 billion market cap, serving a critical role in North American utility infrastructure maintenance and modernization. The company operates through a diversified geographic and service-line portfolio spanning U.S. and Canadian gas utilities alongside union and non-union electric utility services, positioning it to capture growth opportunities in regulated utility infrastructure spending.

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