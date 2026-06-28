Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
28.06.2026 10:30:00
A CFO Departure. A Clinical Miss. A $43 Billion Question Mark. Should You Throw in the Towel on Pfizer Stock?
Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) shares have lost more than 50% of their value since late 2021 due to poor financial results. The company has tried to bounce back. Notably, it has expanded its pipeline through acquisitions, the most expensive one of which was its $43 billion buyout of Seagen, a cancer-focused drugmaker, in 2023. However, recent developments may suggest to some that Pfizer's efforts to turn things around are not going to work, and the stock may continue moving south. Image source: The Motley Fool.One of the promising candidates Pfizer got access to through its acquisition of Seagen was sigvotatug vedotin, an investigational medicine for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), one of the leading causes of cancer death in the world. This is a large market that could help Pfizer generate billions of dollars annually, provided it can gain a foothold in it with this therapy. Unfortunately, that now seems unlikely to happen.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!