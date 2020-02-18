A Chance to Learn From the Best: Charleston Real Estate School Enrolls 200th Student

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The requirements to enroll in Charleston Real Estate School are as follows:

You must be at least 18 years of age

You must be a legal resident of the United States

You must possess a high school diploma or a GED

You must pass a criminal background check

Charleston Real Estate School offers classes every month and allows new enrollments at any time. Prospective real estate agents can choose between an in-person course where classes are held in Summerville or a convenient online course accessible anywhere in the state. Charleston Real Estate School is the only real estate licensing school serving the Summerville area and allows an opportunity for students to complete in as little as 2 weeks with competitive pricing.

A South Carolina real estate license allows an individual to list, sell or manage any type of real estate. This includes residential, vacation/resort properties, commercial or industrial. Once an individual is licensed they can work anywhere within the state of South Carolina. The new agents are given the opportunity to network with Jeff Cook Real Estate agents when they come into the class to speak to the students about the local real estate market.

About Charleston Real Estate School

As the leading real estate school in the Summerville area, Charleston Real Estate School offers custom paths for each student to find their way to a successful career in real estate. Throughout their licensing course, students are given the opportunity to network with agents of the fastest-growing brokerage in the state. To learn more and enroll visit https://charlestonrealestateschool.com/.

