A chance to witness Arno Elias' Elite "I am not a Trophy" Campaign that achieved worldwide recognition

PARIS, Jan. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cities in France, the United States of America, and Switzerland will be displaying his work which is an epitome of perfect painted photography. His campaign highlights a matter of high importance, the endangered fragile ecosystem.

His I'm Not a Trophy campaign will be exhibited in his birth town, Paris at La Hune Galerie in Paris. The spots in the United States of America where his work will be at display includes Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, Markowicz Fine art in Dallas, Space SBH Gallery in Saint Barthélemy and New York, Denis Bloch Gallery in Beverly Hills. In Switzerland, his work can be viewed at Bel Air galleries in Gstaad and Crans Montana.

The work that will be displayed is very close to his heart. The campaign he carried out was in support of animal rights, and that is why his work is expected to attract animal lovers and animal rights activists in masses. Various animal species are endangered around the world and some are at the brink of extinction. It is important to educate the world about the cause as only joint efforts can lead to creating a safe environment for these animals.

The highlight of his campaign are endangered species, mainly in Africa and India. Elephants, rhinoceros, gorillas, lions, giraffes, and cheetahs in Africa are endangered species. Several tribes are living a life dependent on these endangered animals. Arno Elias' is an awareness campaign about how these animals are moving closer to extinction and how these drastic changes can adversely affect the lives of these tribes. Other than these African endangered species, this campaign also puts light on the last of wild tigers in India.

Cara Delevingne, an English model and actress, served as an ambassador for Arno Elias' campaign "I'm Not a Trophy." She firmly believes that joint efforts can slow down and eventually prevent precious animal species from vanishing from the face of the earth.

Arno Elias – A Man with Eyes to See the Unseen

Arno Elias, a renowned songwriter, producer, and a wildlife artist, is stirred hype all around the world with his meaningful "I'm Not a Trophy" campaign. Born in Paris, Arno is famous for his work Buddha-Bar music which received appreciation from every corner of the world. He is a super-talented individual that has the ability to highlight various concerning issues and spread awareness about them through his songs and nonpareil painted photography!

To know more about Arno Elias' exclusive campaign, visit http://www.arnoelias.com!

