23.02.2023 15:00:00
A change in ownership at ReD Associates
COPENHAGEN, Denmark, NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReD Associates, a boutique social sciences and humanities-led strategy consultancy, is pleased to announce that their partner group has acquired the remaining 49% stake in the company from Cognizant and is expanding the business.
In 2016, ReD Associates entered into a partnership with Cognizant, one of the world's largest IT companies. On Thursday, February 16th, ReD's partner group closed on a management buy-out in order to regain full control of its practice and chart its own path in ambitiously rethinking how to apply the best in humanities and social sciences to business-critical decisions.
The partnership with Cognizant has allowed ReD to radically innovate the way they make sense of the world by combining a deep understanding of the digital economy with the best of the social sciences in their practice and offerings. Over the course of this process, ReD has consolidated its position with global industry leaders and expanded geographically with offices in Copenhagen, New York, and Paris, and more recently a presence in the Bay Area. Their clients have included Google, Meta, Ford, Pernod Ricard, Air Liquide, Lego, Santander, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation as well as leaders in the luxury industry.
Amid big, societal shifts around technology, geopolitics, identity, and sustainability, ReD provides clarity and direction to client strategies by thinking deeply and critically about what these changes mean for businesses and organisations, bridging cultural understanding and strategic thinking.
ReD's new ownership structure also welcomes trusted and experienced colleagues into a new collective ownership, a group strengthened by a broad set of individual backgrounds and qualities.
The partner group
