Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
17.05.2026 21:36:56
A China Tech Fund Opens a Biotech Position — Here's What That Actually Signals
First Beijing Investment Ltd disclosed a new position in Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), acquiring 2,296,335 shares in the first quarter, with the estimated trade valued at $43.78 million based on average quarterly pricing, according to a May 13, 2026, SEC filing.Legend Biotech develops cell therapies for cancer, with a pipeline spanning hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.According to an SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, First Beijing Investment Ltd established a new stake in Legend Biotech, purchasing 2,296,335 shares. The estimated transaction value was $43.78 million, calculated using the average closing price for the first quarter. The quarter-end value of this position stood at $41.54 million, reflecting both purchase activity and share price movement during the period.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Biotech Holdings LtdShs
|
06.03.26
|Biotech group’s shares hit by weight-loss drug setback (Financial Times)
|
24.02.26
|Why 2026 will be a blockbuster year for biotech M&A (Financial Times)
|
28.01.26