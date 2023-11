A Closer Look at Plug Power, and Why Investors Should Be Very Cautious

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) included a "going concern" notice in its most recent quarterly report, a warning to investors that it could run out of money within a year. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe discuss what that means, particularly in the context of Plug's very long history of unprofitability and massive cash burn. *Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 10, 2023. The video was published on Nov 13, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel