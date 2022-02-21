|
21.02.2022 12:30:00
A Closer Look at the Uncertain Future of Meta
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) released fourth quarter earnings in early February that left many investors contemplating the company's future. As a result, Meta lost over $230 billion in market value in a day, setting a record for the largest single-day sell-off in stock market history. The drop came after Meta reported an earnings per share of $3.67, missing analyst estimates for only the second time in twelve quarters. Meta also experienced its first-ever decline in daily active users on its Facebook platform. The company's advertising segment -- which represents the bulk of Meta's top-line -- struggled in the fourth quarter due to Apple's iOS 14.5 privacy update, which continues to serve as a challenge to Meta's ad targeting. However, I think that the most important element to consider from Meta's fourth quarter earnings announcement is its ongoing business transformation that centers around its Reels segment and the metaverse.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
