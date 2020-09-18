A comprehensive range as Eco Log 584F enters the stage

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - With a loading capacity of 16 tonnes, Eco Log 584F enters the stage as the sixth forwarder model in the Eco Log range. This makes the newcomer the second largest forwarder in the machine line-up, as it complements the existing models in the larger segment, 574F and 594F.



"Since the launch of our F-series in the beginning of 2020, we have had a lot of positive feedback on the machines, especially regarding their strength, reliability, and flexibility but also the new design. Now it feels really great to expand our product range to include the Eco Log 584F, a machine that not only possesses all these good features but also has been developed even further and has a loading capacity that we know our customers request," said Mr. Anders Gustafson, CEO Eco Log.



The merger between Eco Log and Gremo this spring has resulted in one of the broadest and most comprehensive forwarder ranges on the market, covering a loading capacity from 8,5 to 20 tonnes. The new 584F widens the range even more by giving Eco Log the ability to cover the varied needs on the market and to offer forwarder models suited for any possible terrain or task.

"Our investment in the Forwarder Line-up during 2020 is a big and important step ahead to us at Eco Log. With 584F as our latest addition, we are confident and proud in saying that we can offer our customers a complete range of both harvesters and forwarders for productive, profitable, and long-term forestry," says Mr. Gustafson.



Facts about Eco Log 584F



The wide load carrier enables high loading capacity of 16 tonnes.

Like all machines in the F-series, Eco Log 584F is equipped with Stage V engines from Volvo Penta, known for their high efficiency, strength, and reliability.

The driveline of the machine has been updated with a new, more powerful bogie customized for the high traction and load capacity that distinguishes Eco Log 584F from other forwarders of the same size.

A new range of hydraulic pumps with a standard pump displacement of 175 cubic centimeters (cc) or optional 210-cc pump (10,7 cubic inches or optional 12,8 cu. in.) enables the unit to be used with a wider choice of cranes. Improved oil flow makes it possible to perform simultaneous movements, increasing capacity as well as flexibility.

Like all machines in the F-series, the Eco Log 584F is designed to offer great serviceability where the grill conveniently opens to the side, making it easier to clean the radiator, while the hood is electrically operated for easier servicing.

Large fenders make getting in and out of the cab easy and house both a toolbox and batteries, making them easily accessible.

Eco Log 584 has been decorated with the luminous "E-logo and pine tree" in the forwarder grill, a design detail that creates a striking lightning effect as the machine appears in the dark.

SOURCE Strongco Corporation