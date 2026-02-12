Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs Aktie
A Constellation of Excellence – Galaxy Macau Secures 12 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards in 2026
|
The luxury integrated resort extends its record-setting run, raising the bar for the fourth consecutive year with three new five-star awards; distinguishing its singular vision for world-class hospitality with the most Forbes Travel Guide five-star hotels under one roofMACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - In the ever-evolving world of luxury hospitality, consistency is the true measure of distinction. For the fourth consecutive year, Galaxy Macau has not only met this standard, but has redefined it, securing an unprecedented 12 Five-Star awards in the highly anticipated 2026 Forbes Travel Guide. This achievement reaffirms its position as a global leader and marks the fourth consecutive year it has broken its own record for having the most Five-Star hotels under a single roof. It's a move that underscores a steadfast dedicated to quality and service, further burnishing Macau's credentials as a World Centre for Tourism and Leisure.
This year's distinction is bolstered by the inclusion of three notable new additions to its decorated roster: Capella at Galaxy Macau, the newly-opened, penthouse-leaning all-suite hotel offering a new tier of cloistered luxury; Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa, the first international outpost for the celebrated Master Chef Masaaki Miyakawa, located at Raffles at Galaxy Macau; and Lai Heen, the renowned Cantonese fine-dining destination on the 51st floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau.
The 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards Roll Call:
Hotels
The independent global authority on luxury, Forbes Travel Guide evaluates and rates top-tier hotels, restaurants, and spas around the world, employing a professional review team that assesses properties across hundreds of exacting criteria and stringent standards, making Galaxy Macau's record-breaking 12 Five-Star Awards all the more impressive.
"For our discerning guests, the experience is paramount," remarked Mr Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer – Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. These new accolades are a reflection of our team's commitment to our 'World-Class Asian Heart' service philosophy. It's about delivering sincere, detailed service that defines a new standard for luxury, not just in Macau but globally."
The achievement not only highlights Galaxy Macau's singular vision, but bolsters Macau's standing as a premier global destination for tourism and gastronomy; a 'World Centre for Tourism and Leisure' and a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy.
Forbes Travel Guide, the independent authority in evaluating luxury, noted Galaxy Macau's singular commitment. "The team at Galaxy Macau has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to elevating the guest experience," notes Ms Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings at Forbes Travel Guide. "Their staff are as passionate as they are exacting, a quality that distinguishes them, year after year."
Galaxy Macau continues its constant evolution to expand its visionary footprint, offering a plethora of service touchpoints throughout the luxury district, driven by a vision to create a world-class resort experience catering to today's global guests in their pursuit of quality, variety and personalised service. Galaxy Macau's stand out recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is testament to this visionary achievement.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort
Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
News Source: Galaxy Macau
