A cracking price for supermarket eggs? | Letters

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Waitrose defends its payments to farmers; Mark Doel advises people to support their nearest independent trader; Wal Callaby explains why eggs have become so expensiveYour article (Why are eggs so expensive? Here’s what a farmer and 14,000 hens told me, 18 May) wrongly includes Waitrose in a list of supermarkets that don’t pay egg farmers a price that reflects their costs. We most certainly do. The cost of feed is the biggest element of volatility in farmers’ costs and we update our farm-gate egg price each quarter to reflect this.Over the last year feed prices have risen so rapidly that we’ve increased the price we pay even more frequently to make sure farmers are being paid fairly. Continue reading...