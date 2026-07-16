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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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17.07.2026 00:31:35
A Credo Insider Sold $11.3 Million in Stock After a 121% Run — Here's What Investors Should Know
Yat Tung Lam, the chief operating officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO), sold 50,000 shares on July 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($225.45); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($226.74).Credo Technology Group operates as a specialized semiconductor designer with a market capitalization of $42.3 billion, leveraging proprietary serializer/deserializer (SerDes) technology to address the growing demand for high-speed connectivity infrastructure. The company has demonstrated significant market momentum, with TTM net income of $472.3 million representing a 36.4% net margin on $1.3 billion in revenue. As a pure-play connectivity solutions provider, Credo maintains a competitive advantage through its advanced chiplet architecture and proven ability to deliver solutions that support next-generation data center and telecommunications applications.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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