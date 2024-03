A Crypto Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Hit $1 in 2024

For crypto investors, this might come as a surprise: Approximately one-quarter of all cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 50 by market capitalization are trading for less than $1. And that's despite the backdrop of a roaring crypto bull market powered by Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which is hitting new all-time highs.While there might seem to be a relatively large pool of potential cryptocurrencies that could hit the $1 mark by the end of this year, there are only two that I think have a realistic shot of doing so: Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP). Both are up more than 25% over the past 30 days, and both rank among the top 10 cryptos by market cap. Let's take a closer look.This was supposed to be the year for Cardano, which is a rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) in the Layer-1 blockchain market. Essentially, anything Ethereum can offer on its core blockchain, Cardano also can. That includes everything from non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain gaming to Web3 applications and decentralized finance (DeFi).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel