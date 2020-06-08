|
A.D.R. Bulbs Announces 100 New Varieties for Fall 2020
CHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing effort to provide not only tried and true, but also fantastic new varieties, A.D.R. is offering 100 new fall bulbs for a total of nearly 1,000 selections.
When asked what his top four new varieties are, Chris Ruigrok, President, responded:
Wholesale customers can purchase online, with orders shipping directly from the New York warehouse with same day shipping all fall.
A.D.R. Bulbs of Chester, NY has been the trusted name in wholesale Dutch flower bulbs since 1946. The 5th generation family business sells direct from their family farms in the heart of the Dutch Bollenstreek (bulb district) to landscape professionals, botanical gardens, municipalities and garden centers throughout America and Canada.
A.D.R. offers the largest fall bulb inventory in the U.S. including 500+ varieties of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, alliums, amaryllis and paperwhites. To ensure superior quality, each order is quality controlled with MRI technology and inspected by the relevant departments of agriculture.
