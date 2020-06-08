A.D.R. Bulbs Announces 100 New Varieties for Fall 2020

CHESTER, N.Y., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In their ongoing effort to provide not only tried and true, but also fantastic new varieties, A.D.R. is offering 100 new fall bulbs for a total of nearly 1,000 selections.

When asked what his top four new varieties are, Chris Ruigrok, President, responded:

Waxed amaryllis: "We trialed waxed amaryllis last Fall and were stunned to see them sell through in the first week! Grown in the Andes of Peru , and waxed by hand here in the USA , these bulbs are perfect holiday items for retail garden centers or client gifts. They bloom in 6 weeks, are completely self-sustaining and maintenance free. No planting or watering is required!"

Bearded Iris 'Petalpalooza': "Petalpalooza is a wonderfully fragrant new introduction of Iris Germanica that intermixes blue and purple falls with orange beards. 7 buds per stalk!"

Daffodil 'Hillstar': "This Spring, Hillstar (a jonquil) was my favorite of the 50+ daffodil varieties I have planted in my home garden over the years. The first blooms didn't appear until May 2nd in New York , but they were well worth the wait. The contrasts of the white cups and lemon-yellow petals were brilliant, and they had three flowers per stem, were fragrant, and pollinator friendly!"

Tulip 'Blushing Impression': "The 'Impression' class of Darwin Hybrid's are the strongest landscape tulips on the market (Red Impression is our #1 selling tulip every year), and we are excited to find this one! Warm yellow with raspberry tones, this sport of Pink Impression is the most unique color we've seen come out of the Darwin class in many years!"

Wholesale customers can purchase online, with orders shipping directly from the New York warehouse with same day shipping all fall.

A.D.R. Bulbs of Chester, NY has been the trusted name in wholesale Dutch flower bulbs since 1946. The 5th generation family business sells direct from their family farms in the heart of the Dutch Bollenstreek (bulb district) to landscape professionals, botanical gardens, municipalities and garden centers throughout America and Canada.

A.D.R. offers the largest fall bulb inventory in the U.S. including 500+ varieties of tulips, hyacinths, daffodils, alliums, amaryllis and paperwhites. To ensure superior quality, each order is quality controlled with MRI technology and inspected by the relevant departments of agriculture.

