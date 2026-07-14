Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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14.07.2026 13:22:01
A Director Sold Almost 2 Million Shares of This Oilfield Services Company After a Big Run. Should Investors Follow?
On June 25, 2026, Director Yousif Mohammed Ali Nasser Al-Nowais reported the indirect sale of 1,919,594 shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) at a weighted-average price of $26.80 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($26.80).1-year performance calculated as of June 25, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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