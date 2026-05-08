HPIL Aktie

HPIL für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117H8 / ISIN: US40432Y1091

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08.05.2026 02:52:01

A Director Trim at The Andersons, With $6 Million Still in Play

On May 5, 2026, Director Patrick E. Bowe reported the sale of 16,466 shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) common stock in an open-market transaction valued at approximately $1.33 million, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($80.76); post-transaction value based on May 5, 2026 closing price of $79.12.* 1-year price change calculated using May 6, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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