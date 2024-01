A Dow Jones Bull Market Is Here: 2 Dividend Stocks That Still Look Like Bargains

It took almost two years to get here , but the Dow Jones Industrial Average is officially in a bull market. The collection of stocks is way up from its recent lows, and it reached a new all-time high in late December.The Dow Jones Industrial Average may be way up, but some of its components didn't get the memo. These two stocks are trading at what appears to be bargain prices. The most richly valued of the pair is trading for just 11.6 times trailing free cash flow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel