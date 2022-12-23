"A Dream Come True": Jackery Delivers the Best Christmas Gift Ever

The top-selling solar generator brand and the adventure athlete Tristan Hamm delivered a Black Series trailer to the winner of a November giveaway just in time for the holidays

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar power product leader Jackery has made one customer's dream come true this holiday season. The company partnered with adventure athlete @Tristanhamm to deliver a state-of-the-art Black Series travel trailer with Christmas decorations to Crazy Monday Giveaway winner Sierra @drapers_est_2019.

To thank their customers for ten years of growth and success as a company, Jackery teamed up with Black Series and hosted a massive giveaway this November. One winner, in particular, captured the company's heart. The Jackery team decided to support Tristan in his journey to deliver the trailer from California to Utah so the winner could give her husband a huge surprise.

A Worthy Winner

During the giveaway event, winner Sierra @drapers_est_2019 shared her story with Tristan Hamm and the Jackery team. She wanted to gift the trailer to her husband, who is a veteran with a 100% disability rating. "He has been struggling so much," her comment read. "Knowing that he could have a place to make memories with those closest to him, out on the land, would be phenomenal."

The winning couple had planned to purchase a trailer the previous year, but a tragic job loss and a medical issue prevented them from doing so. Jackery was thrilled to be able to make their Christmas one to remember with the best gift ever.

Monumental Prizes

Jackery's customers were thrilled by the results of the live giveaway. In total, the company gave away prizes totaling $250,000 in value. Along with Sierra @drapers_est_2019, another winner took home a Black Series travel trailer. These two trailers were worth approximately $100,000 each and were equipped with everything needed to enjoy the great outdoors including a kitchen, a full washroom, and even a washing machine.

The company also awarded cashback on 10 orders, 200 gift cards, 20 membership cards, and 10 of their bestselling Explorer 300 solar generators. In total 242 customers took home one of the amazing prizes.

A Company That Gives Back

Although the giveaway seems extraordinary, Jackery has a long-established reputation as a company that shows appreciation to its customers. The record-breaking sales the company experienced during this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday events highlight the impacts of its commitment to reciprocity and gratitude.

This dedication to customer care is a key reason why the company has emerged as a global leading solar generator brand over the past decade.

