A Festive Day in a Family Atmosphere at the 2019 International Oasis Marathon de Montréal

Approximately 6,100 participants took part in the 5K, 10K and 1K P'tit marathon Tel-jeunes races

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A total of 5,637 registered participants took part in the weekend of activities at the 29th edition of the International Oasis Marathon de Montréal, a musically themed Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series® event. The 5K, sponsored by Sports Experts, started at 8 a.m., followed by the 10K at 8:30. To close the day, 525 children and their parents took part in the 1K P'tit marathon Tel-jeunes to raise funds for the youth help line. Tel-jeunes' spokesperson Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse played along, preparing the kids with a pre-race warm-up.

With participants filling the Place des festivals, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly Marie-Mai's exciting performance, presented for free to the public on the Oasis stage.

5K podium results:



Men



1st place Guillaume Dupire, Montréal, Québec 00:15:14 2nd place George Goad, Montréal, Québec 00:16:14 3rd place Stephen Gendron, Lowell, MA (USA) 00:16:50





Women



1st place Jen Moroz, Red Deer, Alberta 00:18:14 2nd place Léa Pelletier, St-Jacques, Québec 00:18:42 3rd place Sophie Sun, Montréal, Québec 00:20:53





10K podium results:



Men



1st place Duncan Marsden, Calgary, Alberta 00:33:08 2nd place Tahoma Doyon, Seattle, WA (USA) 00:34:01 3rd place Simon Bouthiller, Lavaltrie, Québec 00:34:13





Women



1st place Véronique Giroux, Montréal, Québec 00:37:37 2nd place Dora Hsiao, Burnaby, BC 00:41:31 3rd place Michele Harvey-Blakenship, Edmonton, Alberta 00:42:36

On the agenda tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 22

The kickoff of the weekend's keynote event, the 42.2-kilometre marathon and the 21.1-kilometre half-marathon will take place at 7:10 a.m. Supporters, families and friends are invited to come and cheer the runners along the new itinerary and converge at Place des festivals for a concert from The Brooks, which will close the event.

Footage and photography provided courtesy of IRONMAN for news and editorial coverage within 48 hours of the event. Any commercial use or other use of the photography or footage is strictly prohibited unless a separate written license is obtained from and signed by an authorized representative of IRONMAN.

About the International Oasis Marathon de Montréal

In 2019, the Montreal will host the 29th running of the International Oasis Marathon de Montreal, a major sporting, musical and cultural event presented by the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series. With 18,000 participants across five distances, the race is the largest running event in Quebec. For more information or to register for the 2020 edition, visit: www.runrocknroll.com/montreal/

About Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series

The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series® is the world's largest running series taking part in over 30 destination events around the world every year. Established in 1998, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series simple idea of making running fun has transformed both the U.S. and global running landscape by infusing the course with live bands, cheer teams and entertaining water stations, creating a block-party atmosphere for participants and spectators alike. Focused on running, music and community, race weekend kicks off with a free Health & Fitness Expo showcasing the latest in running gear, sports apparel, health and nutritional information and much more. Events culminate with an entertaining finish-line festival featuring some of the biggest names in music, with past performances including Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, O.A.R. Aloe Blacc, Pitbull, Flo Rida, The Band Perry, Fitz and the Tantrums, the Goo Goo Dolls and Bret Michaels. Further information about the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series can be found online at www.RunRocknRoll.com and follow @RunRocknRoll on all social platforms.

About The IRONMAN Group

As part of Wanda Sports Group, The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series®, Iron Girl®, IRONKIDS®, International Triathlon Union World Triathlon Series races, road cycling events including the Velothon® Series, mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and The Sun-Herald City2Surf® presented by Westpac, trail running like Ultra-Trail Australia™, and other multisport races. IRONMAN's events, together with all other Wanda Sports Holdings events, provide more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. The iconic IRONMAN® Series of events is the largest participation sports platform in the world. Since the inception of the IRONMAN® brand in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines at the world's most challenging endurance races. Beginning as a single race, IRONMAN has grown to become a global sensation with more than 230 events across 53 countries. For more information, visit www.ironman.com .

About Wanda Sports Group

Wanda Sports Group (Nasdaq: WSG) is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform with a mission to unite people in sports and enable athletes and fans to live their passions and dreams. Through our businesses, including Infront and IRONMAN, we have significant intellectual property rights, long-term relationships and broad execution capabilities, enabling us to deliver unrivalled sports event experiences, creating access to engaging content and building inclusive communities. We offer a comprehensive array of events, marketing and media services through three primary segments: Mass Participation, Spectator Sports and Digital, Production, Sports Solutions (DPSS). Our full-service platform creates value for our partners and clients as well as other stakeholders in the sports ecosystem, from rights owners, to brands and advertisers, and to fans and athletes. Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wanda Sports Group has more than 60 offices and 1,600 employees around the world.

Follow the International Oasis Marathon de Montréal Web: https://www.runrocknroll.com/en/events/montreal Hashtag/handle #RNRMONTREAL, @RunRocknRoll Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RnRMontreal Twitter: https://twitter.com/runrocknroll Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/runrocknroll/

SOURCE Marathon international Oasis de Montréal