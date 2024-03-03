|
03.03.2024 12:02:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Probably Wish You'd Followed Billionaire Investors Into This Stock
It is rare to find a company that has a dominant market-leading position in not one, but two completely separate industries, but Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in that category. Its e-commerce platform is larger than its next 10 competitors combined, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has a strong lead over the other major cloud platforms.As my colleague Sean Williams pointed out in a recent article, no fewer than eight billionaire investors scooped up shares of Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2023, including Citadel's Ken Griffin. And it isn't just a recent phenomenon -- Warren Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway owns shares of Amazon, as do notable billionaires David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller.Now, I would never suggest buying a particular stock just because billionaires are buying it, but there is a lot to like about Amazon. I've added shares to my own portfolio several times in the past couple of years, and I believe patient investors will be rewarded by this impressive business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!