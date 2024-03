A Few Years From Now, You'll Probably Wish You'd Followed Billionaire Investors Into This Stock

It is rare to find a company that has a dominant market-leading position in not one, but two completely separate industries, but Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) is in that category. Its e-commerce platform is larger than its next 10 competitors combined, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) has a strong lead over the other major cloud platforms.As my colleague Sean Williams pointed out in a recent article, no fewer than eight billionaire investors scooped up shares of Amazon in the fourth quarter of 2023, including Citadel's Ken Griffin. And it isn't just a recent phenomenon -- Warren Buffett-controlled Berkshire Hathaway owns shares of Amazon, as do notable billionaires David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller.Now, I would never suggest buying a particular stock just because billionaires are buying it, but there is a lot to like about Amazon. I've added shares to my own portfolio several times in the past couple of years, and I believe patient investors will be rewarded by this impressive business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel