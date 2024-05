A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You Bought This High-Growth Stock

There's a palpable fear of missing out among investors when markets are soaring as they have been in the past year. It's hard not to feel regret, after all, if you don't own top-performing stocks that are doubling or tripling the wider market's return.Of course, it isn't possible to know ahead of time which stocks will jump higher in the short term. Investors may get some clues to that performance potential, though, usually in the form of market share growth and unusually high profit margins.There's a business that's achieving those financial wins today but has been discounted on fears about a growth slowdown ahead. That combination of impressive finances and a compelling valuation could lay the groundwork for excellent returns ahead. You might look back in a few years and regret not having picked up this highly profitable retailer. Let's look at some reasons why Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is worth revisiting as a stock buy.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel