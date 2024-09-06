|
06.09.2024 11:50:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You Had Bought This Undervalued Stock
I've kicked myself for not buying a stock sooner more times than I'd like to admit. Even worse are the stocks I should have bought but never did. If you invest long enough, you'll no doubt feel the same way at times.The way to avoid this regret is to identify good stocks to buy before everyone knows they're good stocks to buy. That's easier said than done, of course. However, I think Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) qualifies as a good stock to buy right now, even though some investors might disagree. A few years from now, you'll wish you had bought this undervalued stock.Make no mistake about it: Pfizer is undervalued. Shares of the big drugmaker trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.1. The S&P 500's forward earnings multiple of 21.5 is more than twice as high. The S&P 500 healthcare sector is much more expensive, as well, with an average forward earnings multiple of 19.9. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!