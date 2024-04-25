|
25.04.2024 13:00:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This High-Growth Stock
Every investor wants to buy stocks that do well over time, helping to build wealth for the future. Enough of these successful investments over decades can help make big financial dreams a reality. As fun as it is to look back with fondness at previous stock purchases, there's also sometimes regret at the ones that got away. No investor gets everything right, and there are inevitably decisions we look back on that make us think, "I should have bought that stock."However, until crystal balls are invented, the best investors can do is look at a business's fundamentals and prospects to make the most informed decision possible. Following that logic, I would put CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) at the top of the list.Missing out on a stock that crushes the market over time can happen for several reasons. For example, investors can miss the fact that the company was at the forefront of a growing, important secular trend. When it comes to CrowdStrike, this is certainly the case. According to the company, the total addressable market for artificial intelligence (AI)-native security platforms is $100 billion. This is expected to increase to $225 billion by 2028.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|13,60
|-0,73%
