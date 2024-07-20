|
21.07.2024 00:42:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued High-Yield Stock
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) is not an exciting company, but that's actually one of the biggest attractions here. That and an ultra-high dividend yield of around 7.4%. But to really appreciate why you'll be glad you bought this stock in a few years, you need to take a deeper dive into its business and how it returns value to investors over time.The energy sector is known for being volatile, but not every company in the industry deserves that label. Upstream (drilling) and downstream (refining and chemicals) businesses are often quite volatile, but midstream businesses like Enbridge usually aren't. That's because midstream companies own the energy infrastructure (like pipelines) that connects the upstream to the downstream, and the rest of the world, and they largely charge fees for the use of their assets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!