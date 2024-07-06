|
06.07.2024 10:20:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock
Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has had its share of struggles over the years, including rising expenses, slowing growth in some segments of its business, and increased competition. As a result, the entertainment stock trades down by more than 87% from its 2021 high, and mounting losses have likely stopped investors from bidding it higher even as the market improved.While the stock hasn't performed, the number of households using Roku's operating system continues to grow. Consequently, as market conditions increasingly line up in Roku's favor, its stock could return to growth.Roku has built a TV ecosystem that brings advertisers, content companies, and viewers together. This has become increasingly important as its viewing base shifts from traditional TV to streaming platforms. Its approach has allowed it to capture many of these customers and withstand competition from industry heavyweights such as Google parent Alphabet, Amazon, and Samsung.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
