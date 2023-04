A Fifth of BNPL Clients Use Fintech Apps to Pay for Groceries on Installment Plans

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

More like eat now, pay later.In a sign of the times, a recent survey from LendingTree found that 1 in 5 buy-now-pay-later service users in America purchase their groceries with the aid of fintech providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, and Paypal. While consumers putting luxury purchases like Pelotons, Prada bags, and Playstations on BNPL apps has fueled their growth, the new economic reality of users putting essentials on tech-enabled layaway has the potential to go rotten for everybody involved.Continue reading