|
19.04.2023 03:00:31
A Fifth of BNPL Clients Use Fintech Apps to Pay for Groceries on Installment Plans
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.More like eat now, pay later.In a sign of the times, a recent survey from LendingTree found that 1 in 5 buy-now-pay-later service users in America purchase their groceries with the aid of fintech providers such as Klarna, Afterpay, and Paypal. While consumers putting luxury purchases like Pelotons, Prada bags, and Playstations on BNPL apps has fueled their growth, the new economic reality of users putting essentials on tech-enabled layaway has the potential to go rotten for everybody involved.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!