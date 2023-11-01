|
01.11.2023 06:00:33
A fifth of Britons start planning for Christmas in November, John Lewis says
Retailer’s research also says outdoor lights are becoming the norm and a third of homes decorate more than one treeThe 12 days of Christmas have stretched to more like 45, according to research into the nation’s changing festive habits that also suggests outdoor lights are becoming the norm while – for a third of homes – one tree is no longer enough.Unlike the Christmas carol, which describes 12 days of festivities, a fifth of people – mostly women – begin planning for the holiday in November, according to the John Lewis festive traditions tracker report, which is based on analysis of its sales as well as YouGov polling. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
