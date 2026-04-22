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WKN DE: A0REPB / ISIN: US2515421061
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22.04.2026 02:00:00
A five-year success story: Micro futures drive global adoption of European benchmarks
Not only have these futures broadened the profile of investors that can participate in European benchmarks, they have also opened up the European market to greater global participation. This has been particularly noticeable in Asia, where new flows have come from traders looking for exposure to Europe’s indexes.Average Daily Volume Development Year FDXS FSMS FSXE Total 2021 12,255 32 1,147 13,434 2022 30,495 28 1,743 32,266 2023 20,910 38 1,193 22,141 2024 23,587 16 1,415 25,017 2025 24,129 24 1,842 25,017 2026 28,380 55 2,429 30,864Daily Turnover in EUR Year FDXS FSMS FSXE Total 2021 190,561,711 360,132 4,721,540 195,643,382 2022 421,545,659 311,846 6,523,212 428,380,718 2023 327,711,818 427,344 5,085,716 333,224,878 2024 436,809,890 196,573 6,893,794 443,900,257 2025 436,809,890 196,573 6,893,794 443,900,257 2026 687,889,817 762,606 14,155,696 702,808,11While the Micro-DAX® contracts offer exposure to blue-chip German companies and the Micro-EURO STOXX 50® to Europe’s most well-traded index, Micro-SMI® Futures provide traders with an instrument for Swiss exposure.Following the initial launches, activity in Micro‑DAX® Futures has shown measured growth over five years. In 2025, Eurex saw a 12.6 percent year‑on‑year increase in trading, reflecting continued interest amid domestic political developments in Germany and ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding U.S.–China trade relations. Trading surged in the lead up to snap federal elections in February and during the coalition negotiations that followed it.DAX® index price movement chart20260421_a-five-year-success-story-micro-futures-drive-global-adoption-of-european-benchmarks_image1The growth story of the last five years has also been driven by growing familiarity, as more traders have added micro futures to their toolbox for uses as diverse as intraday strategies, portfolio hedging and cross-index spread trades. Demand has of course come from European accounts, but Asia has formed a growing and significant contributor to activity too. In a sign of the growing health and robustness of the market’s liquidity, the average spread of the Micro-DAX® Futures has tightened by about 0.4bps between Q2 2025 to Q1 2026.spread_chartcitation_kylburgGrowing participation can be expected this year. German state and municipal elections throughout 2026 will provide important indicators of national sentiment. Beyond that, Micro-DAX® Futures could also prove to be a useful instrument for navigating global economic trends.citation_friedlandGiven that only 18 percent of DAX® constituents’ revenue is generated domestically, according to a 2023 Deutsche Bank report1, trading the index allows both retail and institutional traders to tap into global economic and geopolitical trends, as well as German domestic conditions.This sensitivity to global macro events is particularly observable from price movements around events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Liberation day and the breakout of the Iran War. The volatility shown during such events reinforces the DAX®’s function as a vector for macro trading beyond Germany. In a world of shifting trade relationships and greater caution among investors towards U.S. heavy exposures, these contracts could also become a tool for navigating the portfolio rebalancing that many market participants are currently undertaking as a reaction to trade uncertainty. citation_lim_________________1 Deutsche Bank, “Made in Germany – The sore athlete of Europe,” September 2023Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit ">Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Boerse AG Unsponsored American Deposit
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