22.02.2026 07:15:00
A Friendlier Regulatory Environment May Be on the Horizon for These 2 Energy Stocks as the Trump Administration Rolls Back Greenhouse Gas Regulation
Energy is vital to the modern world, with oil and natural gas expected to play a big role for decades to come. However, the shift toward cleaner energy sources is a long-term headwind that investors have to carefully consider when investing in the energy sector. The U.S. government's softening stance on greenhouse gases is a broad positive, but investors should still stick with industry giants like ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Here's why.Exxon and Chevron are both globally diversified integrated energy companies. That means they have operations across the entire energy value chain, including producing oil and natural gas, transporting those fuels, and processing them into chemicals and refined products, such as gasoline. You probably know Exxon and Chevron from the gas stations you see, but they are much bigger entities than that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
