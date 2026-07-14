Fulton Financial Aktie
WKN: 922244 / ISIN: US3602711000
|
14.07.2026 22:33:15
A Fulton Financial Director Sold $121,000 in Stock After a 26% Run
Director E. Philip Wenger sold 5,000 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) on July 13, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Fulton Financial Corporation is a regional banking holding company with $4.6 billion in market capitalization and approximately 3,400 employees. The company maintains a diversified revenue base through traditional banking operations, generating $1.3 billion in TTM revenue with net income of $393.4 million, reflecting solid operational profitability within the regional banking sector. As a community-focused financial institution, Fulton competes through localized customer relationships and comprehensive product offerings tailored to regional market needs.Wenger set this plan back in June 2025, and the 5,000 shares barely dens a position of roughly 660,000 held across an IRA, family accounts, and direct ownership. When a long-tenured director, and former CEO, sells a fraction of a percent on a schedule set a year earlier, there's not really a big message to it. One nuance worth noting: He's chairman emeritus, so this is a founder-adjacent insider trimming, not an operating executive signaling anything about the outlook.Meanwhile, Fulton is executing steadily. First-quarter operating earnings came in at $0.55 per share, and net interest margin held roughly flat at 3.58%. Management has been returning capital aggressively, buying back about $24.5 million in stock during the first quarter, and just folded in its Blue Foundry Bancorp acquisition to deepen its New Jersey footprint. Now, with second-quarter results due July 22, the things that actually matter are whether margins hold as rate cuts arrive and how smoothly the Blue Foundry deal integrates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!