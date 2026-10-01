A Giant Awaits Tesla in Its Newest Move to Boost Global Sales

If you follow the global automotive industry or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) you likely know that the electric vehicle (EV) maker has a big China problem. To be fair, all automakers in China, domestic or foreign, have a China problem amid the country's economic uncertainty and a brutal EV price war that has squeezed margins across the board. To combat this, Tesla is opting to send vehicles from its Shanghai plant to more profitable destinations in Asia.

That has Tesla's sights on Vietnam, a fast-growing economy with EV sales more than doubling last year. But Tesla will face a local powerhouse with 92% of the domestic market. Of course, Tesla has at least one advantage that could help it not only boost global sales but also improve margins.

One only has to glance at Tesla's domestic sales in China and its exports to see the trend: Through the first eight months of 2026, Tesla delivered just over 316,000 vehicles in China, down 12% from the prior year. On the flip side, Tesla's export volume over that same time period rose 115%, topping 331,000 vehicles.

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