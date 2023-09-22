|
22.09.2023 15:00:00
A glimpse at Asian Games venues
BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:
From September 23 to October 8, the 19th Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. China is looking forward to hosting the Asian Games with Chinese characteristics and Asian style. As one of the four concepts of the Hangzhou Asian Games, "smart" has been reflected in every detail throughout preparations. How smart are the Asian Games venues? Let's explore the mind-blowing technology used in the construction and operation of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, Aquatic Sports Arena and the Training Hall.
