A global problem? Liz Truss’s claims on financial chaos fact-checked

We look at claims made by the PM and the chief secretary to the Treasury that have raised eyebrows After days of silence, Liz Truss has finally faced questions on the UK financial market turmoil triggered by the government’s plans for sweeping tax cuts.The prime minister agreed to a series of interviews with local BBC radio stations on Thursday, while Chris Philp, Kwasi Kwarteng’s number two at the Treasury, also answered questions on BBC radio. Continue reading...