11.01.2023 08:00:12

A glossy Booking.com flat turned out to be a squalid loft

It was dirty, cramped and unsafe, but there is no protectionLast month, we booked a London apartment through Booking.com. The photos showed a spacious, bright, modern flat. When we arrived, we were put in a dirty, cramped and unsafe loft. The person who opened the door promptly left before we could look around. We subsequently found the fire alarms had been ripped from the ceiling, none of the windows could be secured, and were at a height that meant our two-year-old could open them. The front door didn’t lock, the chain had been removed, and the door code we were given to enter the block didn’t work.We contacted the host, who claimed he didn’t know why the photos showed a different place, and completely ignored our concerns. Booking.com said it couldn’t help with alternative accommodation, or a refund, and could only raise the issues with the host. Eventually, we found a different flat ourselves and I subsequently provided Booking.com with photos of the property, but received no response. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 4,70 -2,08% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs 2 066,50 0,39% Booking Holdings Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich vor dem Wochenende wenig bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost werden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen