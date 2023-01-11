|
11.01.2023 08:00:12
A glossy Booking.com flat turned out to be a squalid loft
It was dirty, cramped and unsafe, but there is no protectionLast month, we booked a London apartment through Booking.com. The photos showed a spacious, bright, modern flat. When we arrived, we were put in a dirty, cramped and unsafe loft. The person who opened the door promptly left before we could look around. We subsequently found the fire alarms had been ripped from the ceiling, none of the windows could be secured, and were at a height that meant our two-year-old could open them. The front door didn’t lock, the chain had been removed, and the door code we were given to enter the block didn’t work.We contacted the host, who claimed he didn’t know why the photos showed a different place, and completely ignored our concerns. Booking.com said it couldn’t help with alternative accommodation, or a refund, and could only raise the issues with the host. Eventually, we found a different flat ourselves and I subsequently provided Booking.com with photos of the property, but received no response. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
