A ground-breaking new technology for multi-cancer early detection

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeekIn (Shenzhen, China) has developed several blood-based solutions to simplify and enhance cancer diagnosis and analysis. This technology can be easily adopted in many countries for early detection, treatment response and recurrence monitoring. All for the benefit of patients who will have access to quicker and less painful means of screening for cancer. SeekIn and Inspire2Live are collaborating to make this technology available to as many people as possible at low cost.

A revolution in cancer diagnosis

SeekIn products are based on blood samples and require no biopsy or imaging equipment, making them a low-cost and patient-friendly solution.

How it works

Blood samples are analysed for Protein Tumour Markers (PTM), in combination with shallow Whole Genome Sequencing (sWGS). The resulting data are processed by SeekIn's cloud-based software using Artificial Intelligence and big data to analyse the resulting data sets. SeekIn software covers the most common aggressive cancers and its specificity and sensitivity are considered better than traditional approaches in the realm of early detection, recurrence monitoring and treatment response.

SeekIn products like SeekInCare®, SeekInClarityTM and SeekInCureTM are based on both PTM and sWGS, offering not only further improvement in the effectiveness of screening, diagnostics and monitoring but also the opportunity to enhance existing tools, potentially even replacing some of them in the future. By utilizing artificial intelligence, OncoSeek® offers simple and improved PTM-based early detection for all aggressive cancers at low cost, making it suitable for low- and middle-income countries.

Joining forces for the benefit of patients

SeekIn and Inspire2Live are collaborating to support the rollout of this technology in as many countries as possible by leveraging Inspire2Live's network and implementation capabilities. Inspire2Live is participating in this collaboration on a not-for-profit basis with the sole aim of providing more patients with access to quicker and less painful means of screening and diagnosis.

About SeekIn

SeekIn Inc is a biotech company founded in early 2018 in Shenzhen, China, focusing on blood-based pan-cancer early detection utilizing next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence. Since founded, SeekIn has been committed to providing cutting-edge and cost-effective solutions for cancer early detection, postoperative recurrence monitoring, and treatment response evaluation. SeekIn also developed novel molecular tests for leukemia patients. Its cancer early detection technology has been applied to canines as well. With its proprietary technical advances, SeekIn has launched a number of research and clinical studies in collaboration with top-tier hospitals in China. SeekIn envisions that by leading a new norm for cancer early detection the clinical outcome of mid-/late-stage cancer patients can be reversed and the cancer mortality rate can be reduced by 15%. For more information about SeekIn's cutting-edge technologies and products, visit www.seekincancer.com.

About Inspire2Live

Inspire2Live is an international patient advocacy organisation operating on an international level. We are on a mission to inspire and empower patients, researchers and clinicians to work together to prevent, treat and eliminate cancer. If we all believe that healthcare should be for the benefit of patients, then we should be part of the discussion and the decision process: When about us, not without us. We achieve our goals by connecting stakeholders in the medical industrial complex and organising congresses and discovery networks. These connections have led to many initiatives which are transforming the way research and healthcare work to become more patient-centric. We operate globally in full respect of local considerations. For more information please visit our website https://inspire2live.org/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-ground-breaking-new-technology-for-multi-cancer-early-detection-301572995.html

SOURCE SeekIn Inc