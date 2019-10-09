|
A group of cybersecurity experts is asking political parties to take a stand on protecting the digital identities of citizens and to address the outdated credit management system
MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Represented by Eric Parent, CEO of EVA Technologies and a frequent lecturer in the cybersecurity programs at École Polytechnique and HEC in Montreal, the group denounces the measures so far that have been inadequate in reducing the impact of identity theft.
Security breaches are so frequent it clearly demonstrates that our current approaches are failing and that major changes are required.
Our reliance on the Social Insurance Numbers as an identifier and our captivity with an outdated credit check system are at the root of our economic security issues.
The key elements of a real solution will be presented during a press conference on Thursday October 10th at 3pm. We invite journalists and political party representatives to hear the proposed solutions put forth by experienced experts in cybersecurity.
The following topics will be discussed:
- Clearly established penalties when a company allows fraudulent transactions or fails to fulfill its responsibilities to secure critical information
- The establishment of a digital identity for all citizens
- The abolition of for-profit credit bureaus
A free cybersecurity training program for journalists will also be unveiled at this press conference.
Location :
October 10, 2019 – 3:00pm – 3:30pm
Hotel Novotel Montreal Center – Room Algarve
1180 Rue De La Montagne, Montreal
Metro: Lucien-L'Allier
About EVA Technologies:
Founded in 1996 under the name Logicnet, EVA Technologies is one of the oldest companies specialized in cybersecurity in Canada. Since 2009, the company's main goal has been to support CEOs and senior executives in security matters and to provide maturity assessment and optimization plan services.
