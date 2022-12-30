A Guide to Marijuana Legalization in the United States

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Marijuana use was legal for most of human history until the early 20th century. Between 1916 and 1931, 29 U.S. states banned the use of marijuana. The Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 essentially made cannabis illegal across the U.S.While cannabis remains illegal on the federal level, most U.S. states have legalized the use and sale of medical marijuana. An increasing number are also legalizing the plant for recreational use. The Biden administration initiated steps in October 2022 that could potentially lead to the federal decriminalization of marijuana as well. Here's the lowdown on marijuana legalization in the U.S.California, which legalized medical marijuana in 1996, was the first state to treat the legalization of marijuana as a state's right. Here is the long list of U.S. states, districts, and territories that have legalized either medical or recreational marijuana:Continue reading